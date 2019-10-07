|
Ebert, Carol
Carol L. Ebert, age 83, of Kensington Place, Columbus and formerly of Waldo, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019. Carol was born on February 24, 1936 to Lewis and Carrie Longanbach. A 1953 graduate of North High School, she earned a Bachelors in Elementary Education from Ohio State in 1957. Carol met her husband, Dr. Arthur R Ebert, at the Lutheran Student Union at OSU. They married on June 23, 1957. They were married 39 years, ran the Waldo Animal Clinic, and raised 5 children. Those surviving are daughters, Katie (Steve) Brown, Sarah Hancock, and Ruth Ebert; daughters-in-law, Debbie Ebert and Paula (Jim) Huitsing; siblings, Neal and Ann Longanbach; 10 grandchildren, 3 grandchildren; and many dear friends. Carol was preceded in death by her husband and parents, sons Martin and John Ebert, step-mother Alice Longanbach, brother Bill Longanbach and sisters-in-law Bev and Dawn Longanbach.Visitation will be 4-7 pm Friday, October 11 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion, OH. The funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 12, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 135 W Main St, Waldo, OH, with visitation for an hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 135 W. Main St., Waldo, OH 43356. A full obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019