Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
Carol Elaine Singleton


1959 - 2019
Singleton, Carol Elaine
1959 - 2019
Carol E. Singleton, age 60, was called home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019. Retired from the State Highway Patrol as a 911 Dispatcher. Predeceased by father Harold Singleton. Left to cherish her memory: devoted son, Jarrod Singleton; mother, Eunice T. Singleton; siblings, Karl and Harold, Jr. Singleton, and Linda (Jesse) Tucker; grandchildren, Jazmine, Jarrod, Jr., and Jordan Singleton; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Visitation 10 AM and Celebration of Life Service 11 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Avenue, Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
