Ellifritt, Carol
Carol Jean Ellifritt, age 85, went to join the Lord surrounded by family on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born on April 27, 1933, in Pedro, Ohio to Martha & Lester Doughty. Carol is preceded in death by parents Martha & Lester and brother Lester Jr. She is survived by her loving husband Gerald, sons Timothy (Brenda), Thomas (Lori), and Todd, grandsons Joshua and Alex. She will be greatly missed by all including her extended family and friends. She lived a blessed and happy life. She and Gerald loved to travel and were active in church where she sang in the choir. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home 1355 W. Main St., West Jefferson, OH 43162. Funeral Service will immediately follow the visitation at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Westgate Baptist Church 4234 Clime Rd N, Columbus, OH 43228 or Bella Care Hospice 7625 Paragon Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019