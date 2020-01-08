|
Erlenbach, Carol
1942 - 2020
Carol Erlenbach, age 77, formerly of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 at Brookdale Lakeview Crossing in Groveport, Ohio. Family will welcome friends 11am-1pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where the funeral service will begin at 1pm. Interment will follow at Silent Home Cemetery in Reynoldsburg. Visit www.schoedinger.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020