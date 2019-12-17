|
Frederick, Carol
1943 - 2019
Carol Jean Frederick, age 76, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1943. Jeannie married Harlan Frederick Jr, on October 1, 1987. Jeannie enjoyed gardening, antiquing, cooking and traveling. Left to cherish Jeannie's memory are her children, son, William (June) Kountz, daughter, Tammy (mike) Speed, daughter, Debbie Kountz; stepchildren, Lynn (Michael) Brady and Jill (David) Hutchinson; and 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Funeral Service will follow visitation at noon. To share memories and online condolences with Jeannie's family, please visit www.stillingerfamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019