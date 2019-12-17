Home

STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
(317) 462-5536
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
Carol Frederick


1943 - 2019
Carol Frederick Obituary
Frederick, Carol
1943 - 2019
Carol Jean Frederick, age 76, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away on December 16, 2019. She was born on October 22, 1943. Jeannie married Harlan Frederick Jr, on October 1, 1987. Jeannie enjoyed gardening, antiquing, cooking and traveling. Left to cherish Jeannie's memory are her children, son, William (June) Kountz, daughter, Tammy (mike) Speed, daughter, Debbie Kountz; stepchildren, Lynn (Michael) Brady and Jill (David) Hutchinson; and 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 10am-12pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 W. Main St, Greenfield, IN 46140. A Funeral Service will follow visitation at noon. To share memories and online condolences with Jeannie's family, please visit www.stillingerfamily.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
