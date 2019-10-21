|
Hinkle, Carol
1946 - 2019
Carol Sue (Abram) Hinkle, 73, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was born October 14, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio. Her family was very important to her and she cherished the time that she was able to spend with them. Carol was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of St. Agnes Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Luther, father Charles Abram and brother Joseph Abram. Carol is survived by her children, Ron (Tabatha Weyant), Pam, and Kim Hinkle; grandchildren, Lauren Ross, Mackenzie Turner, Shelby Hinkle, Miranda Kirker, Roman Justice, and Sophia Hinkle; mother, Dorothy (Schmitter) Abram; siblings, Charles (Gloria) Abram, Mary (Tom) Koon, Alice (Sherid) Stevens, and John (Richie Schrock) Abram; several nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. A prayer service will follow at 8 p.m. Family will receive friends Friday, October 25, from 12-1 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 2364 W. Mound St., where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. Fr. Brett Garland Celebrant. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Agnes Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019