Ittner, Carol
1933 - 2019
Carol Ann Ittner, age 86, of Millersburg, Ohio and formerly of Upper Arlington, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice, Wooster, Ohio following an extended illness. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, August 19 at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, Ohio with Chaplain Virginia Pflueger officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Millersburg, Ohio. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Family suggests memorial contributions be made to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691. Carol was born May 5, 1933 in Millersburg, Ohio and was the daughter of Clarence and Alice (Small) Ittner. Carol graduated from Millersburg High School in 1951 as valedictorian of the class and received her Bachelor's degree in Mathematics, summa cum laude a from Kent State University. She later received her Master's degree at Kent in 1961. While at Kent, Carol was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi and the Phi Alpha Theta. Carol was a school teacher at Bedford Junior High, where she taught for 12 years. She then joined the senior high mathematics department at Upper Arlington High School, where she completed her 30-year teaching career. Carol was an avid reader, she liked to travel and enjoyed going to craft shows. She loved her family whom which she was very involved with, always making herself available to them. She is survived by two nieces, Lisa Ann Sayre of Millersburg, Ohio and Keely Eberly of Hilliard, Ohio; a nephew, Kurt (Kim) Krueger of Ashland, Ohio; four great-nephews, Burke (Ashley) Eberly of Colorado, Gage (Emily) Eberly of Columbus, Ohio, Tate Eberly of Hilliard, Ohio and Kozmo Krueger of Columbus, Ohio; a great-niece, Briana (Steve) Williams of Hilliard, Ohio; a great great nephew, Brax Williams of Hilliard, Ohio; and God nephew, Joshua Randolph of Perrysville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and their spouses Betty (Guy) Krueger and Rita (Charles) Sayre, and special friend Joan Kellstrom.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019