Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle Cathedral
2271 E. 5th Ave.
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Miracle Cathedral
2271 E. 5th Ave.
Carol Ivey Obituary
Ivey, Carol
1947 - 2019
Carol J. Ivey, age 72. Sunrise January 11, 1947 and Sunset April 2, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The IVEY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019
