Ivey, Carol
1947 - 2019
Carol J. Ivey, age 72. Sunrise January 11, 1947 and Sunset April 2, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, April 8, 2019 at Miracle Cathedral, 2271 E. 5th Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The IVEY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2019