Carol J. Cross
1958 - 2020
Cross, Carol J.
1958 - 2020
Carol J. Cross, age 61, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. She was born in Winona, Minnesota and moved to Columbus, Ohio after attending graduate school. Carol was vibrant and adored by all who knew her. While she enjoyed quilting, singing in choir, creating art, and teaching, her greatest love was spending time with her family. Predeceased by her parents John B. and Mildred Caldwell. Carol will be deeply missed by her husband of 39 years, Kevin Cross; daughter, Jennifer (Nate) Bash; son, Jonathan Cross; granddaughter, Isla Bash; brothers, John D. Caldwell and Robert (Lana) Caldwell; nieces, Shannon, Kelly, Colleen H., Nancy, Megan, Katy, Leah, and Colleen D.; nephew, Chip; and sister-in-law, Carolyn (Renato) deMatta. Due to the pandemic the family will be having a private funeral service at UALC with an interment in Winona, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Winona, MN. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
