Carol J. Huff Obituary
Huff, Carol J.
1957 - 2019
Carol "CJ" Huff, age 62, of Centerburg, OH, passed away December 10, 2019. She was a Certified Public Accountant who loved working with her father in the accounting practice he started. Graduate of Columbus School for Girls, class of 1975 and Miami University. Member of Twig. CJ loved to travel, play euchre and visit with family and friends. Survived by her sister, Maria Huff; aunts and uncle, Janet Huff and Nelson and Judy Needles; many other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Donna Huff. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Friday 4-8 p.m., where service will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 10-10:30a.m. Bishop Jerome Ross, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
