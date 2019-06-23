|
Thornton, Carol J.
1943 - 2019
Thornton, Carol Jean (Lent) of Columbus, Ohio - peacefully left this world to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born July 5, 1943 in Salesville, Ohio and raised in Quaker City, Ohio - she was the oldest daughter to the late Clinton and Emma (Weber) Lent. Loving and devoted wife to David D. Thornton for 50 years, at the time of his death. Also proceeded in death by her son, Scott Allen Thornton. Carol is survived by her Son, Steven (Wendy) Thornton; Daughters, Megan Thornton, Jennifer (Ryan) Young, and Kari (John) Nunnery. Grandchildren, Ashley (Erik) Link; Hayden, and Emily Thornton; Sophia, Elijah, and Ayana Knisley; Caleb Nunnery; Luke, and Landon Young. Great-granddaughters Gabriella Thornton and Charleigh Link. Sister, Doris Burdette. Nephew, Tony (Ashley) Burdette; Niece, Jill (CJ) Gilcher. Along with the residents and caring staff at OhioLiving Westminster Thurber; and many friends. She was a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was a faithful servant in many Children's and Women's ministries. Retired from the State of Ohio; she possessed a strong work ethic. Her sweet spirit, quiet demeanor and heart of gold personality made her easily adored by all who meet her. She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, time with her beloved family and reading. She was a loyal and true friend - who will be remembered for her generous gift of giving her time to help anyone with anything; her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OhioLiving Westminster Thurber. Her family invites you to share in the celebration of her life during visitation on Tuesday, June 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Homegoing Service on Wednesday, June 26 at 11:00 a.m. All services will be held at Northwest Bible Church, 6639 Scioto-Darby Road, Hilliard, Ohio. Private burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery. Pastor Ken Harrell officiating. Services are entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory, Southwest Chapel at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
