Treat, Carol J.
1922 - 2019
Carol Juanita (May) Wood Howard Treat was born in Mendon, Ohio, beautiful rich dirt Darke County, on May 11, 1922. She is preceded by parents Clyde Wood (1897-1957) and Nellie Lewis (1901-1992), sister Betty Wood Parsons and brother Donald James Wood. She is survived by children, Dianne Howard Katzenmoyer, Dennis Lewis Howard, and Elaine Howard Stanley; and step-children, Joli Treat Tapp and Ned Treat, their spouses, children and grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is beloved of Kenneth Stewart Howard (1920-1972) (married 1942-1972, date of Kenneth's death) and Elwyn Treat (1916-2000) marrried in August 1979, joining two loving and devoted families. Carol's memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Road, Westerville, Ohio, beginning at 10:30am with gathering time for her far-flung family and friends. The service itself will begin at 11:30am. All are welcome to celebrate with us. Luncheon is graciously provided by the WCUCC Martha Circle and is open to all attending. Celebrant: The Reverend Doctor Sigrid Rother. Interment of Carol's ashes will occur Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 9, 2019