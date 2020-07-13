Keller, Carol
Carol Rae Gantz Keller, 91, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Lancaster. She was born to the late Bertha and Neil Gantz on September 12, 1928 in Baltimore. She was an active member of St Michaels United Church of Christ, Baltimore. She was a graduate of Millersport H.S. and Hocking Technical College. She is survived by her husband, Owen D Keller; daughter, Ann (Harold) Piper; sons, Ted W. (Dina) Keller, Ron (Kitty) Keller and Eddie Bob Keller, all of Millersport; step-daughter, Lynne Keller Dern (Bruce); step son, Jim L (Judy) Keller, all of Baltimore; ten grandchildren, 20 great and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her first husband Robert W. Keller, her sister Jean Shoemaker, her brothers Paul and Joe Gantz, her grandson Robert W. Keller II, and a great grandson Phoenix Gerard Keller-Becerra. Carol was a very active member of the community and had many talents. Her first job was working at the "Curtis-Wright" air craft factory while in high school during WWII, the then worked at the Lancaster Eagle Gazette as a proof reader, then at the Med-O-Bloom Honey Co in Millersport, after which she worked at the Lakewood Schools including driving a school bus for 25 years, then in the title office at Ricart Ford for 13 years. She also did nursing, worked the election board for over 20 years, and also assisted at her family farm market for many years. Due to the COVID-19 there will be no funeral or visitation. Private Graveside services for the family will be held in the Millersport Cemetery. The family prefers that memorial contributions in her memory be made to Pilot Dogs, 625 W Town St., Columbus, Ohio 43215. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Kirkersville, is honored to care for Carol and her family. Hoskinsonfuneral.com