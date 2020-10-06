Link, Carol L.
1956 - 2020
Carol Lynn Link, age 63, passed away on October 4, 2020 in Columbus, OH. She was born in Columbus on December 10, 1956 to James R. and Anna L. (Fleak) Link. Carol was an "Avid Fan" of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She was a member of the Girl Scouts, a square dancing group and participated in The Special Olympics
. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, cross stich and word search puzzles. She is survived by her sister, Judy (Neubert) Johnson of Marysville. Her parents preceded her in death. Friends and family may call from 10am-1pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020. The funeral service will be at 1pm on Thursday with Rev. Jim Burge officiating at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH. A private burial will be Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(act.alz.org
), Special Olympics
(give.specialolympics.org
) or the Madison County Humane Society (www.hsmcohio.org
). Those attending services may bring Dog or Cat Food to donate. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
.