Perry, Carol L.
1961 - 2020
Carol L. Perry, age 59, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Harry and Pauline Perry, brothers Paul, Darrell and Harry Jr. Perry. Survived by siblings, Margie, Mary, Linda, Ronnie, David, Sharon and Jim; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, August 17 from 10am until time of her service at 11am at the O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High Street in Columbus, followed by interment at Glouster Cemetery in Glouster. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com