Pfeiffer, Carol L.
Carol L. Pfeiffer, age 85, of Westerville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at First and Main. Carol married Jan Pfeiffer and together they were partners through thick and thin for 55 wonderful years. Never ones to be far apart, her beloved husband Jan passed away 42 hours before Carol. Her life centered on caring for the needs of others and her family. Before retiring from Friendship Village, she also worked for several area doctors' offices and hospitals. Kind, humble, and always with a smile, she will be remembered for her caring ways and love of family. Survived by children, Janel (Alan) Hunt of Schererville, IN, Cheryl (Dave) Born of Delaware, Richard (Michelle) Pfeiffer of Columbus; 5 grandchildren, Travis (Kristen), Brennan, Ethan, Caylee, Mia. Also preceded in death by brother Paul Meister. Services for Carol and Jan will be held on Friday at 12Noon at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Dr. at W. William St. (SR 36), Delaware, Ohio 43015. Safe distancing will be observed, interment will follow in Marion Cemetery. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, services will be Livestreamed, via the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center Facebook Page: facebook.com/DelawareSFH at 12:00 p.m. on Friday. For complete details visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.