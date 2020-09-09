1/
Carol Lee
Lee, Carol
1926 - 2020
Carol Lee, age 94, passed away September 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Alan Lee, son Douglas Lee. Survived by sons, Brian (Jennifer) Lee, Ken (Lillian) Lee; brother, John Knopf; grandsons, Daniel, Jackson and Tommy; cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11 at Forest Lawn - Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to Franklin Park Conservatory or Columbus Jewish Community Center. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
