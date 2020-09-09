Lee, Carol
1926 - 2020
Carol Lee, age 94, passed away September 8, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Alan Lee, son Douglas Lee. Survived by sons, Brian (Jennifer) Lee, Ken (Lillian) Lee; brother, John Knopf; grandsons, Daniel, Jackson and Tommy; cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11 at Forest Lawn - Temple Israel Section. In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to Franklin Park Conservatory or Columbus Jewish Community Center. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com