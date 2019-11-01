|
|
Moone, Carol
Carol Jean (Chadwick) Moone, aged 73, passed away at her residence on October 30, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was a graduate of West High School in Columbus, Ohio. She retired from H&R Block after 29 years. She continued to do many customers taxes even up to her becoming ill. She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 55 years, George Moone; son, Teddy Moone; daughter, Tonda Moone Justus; and daughter, Toni Moone and her wife, Tammy; 8 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brothers, Tom, James, and Vern Chadwick. At her request many years prior, her body was donated to OSU College of Medicine. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date once the family receives her cremains. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a in her name.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019