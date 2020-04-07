Home

Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
Carol Sanford


1924 - 2020
Carol Sanford Obituary
Sanford, Carol
1924 - 2020
Carol Sanford, 95, April 5, 2020 at Westminster-Thurber Community. She was born in Madison County, Ohio 12/24/1924 to Morris B. and Jeannette Willard Sanford. Graduate of Grandview Heights High School (1943) and The Ohio State University (1947) with a BA in English. She was a librarian for Grandview Heights Public Library, Bookmobile and Urbana Public Library. Member of Christ's Church Anglican, Alpha Xi Delta and very active member of DAR. She was well known and respected for her work in genealogy. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Irene Sanford Smith, brother-in-law Guyon A. Smith II and nephew Guyon A. Smith III. Survived by brother, Marion W. (Joan) Sanford; nephews and nieces, Morris (Debbie) Smith of Romulus, MI, Sue (Dave) Wright of Ferguson, MO, Marshall (Kate) Smith of Stockton, CA, Shelly (Lee) Davis of Ferguson, MO, Ann (David) Douglas of Anchorage, KY and James (Marcie) Sanford of Riverside, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ's Church Anglican, 43 W. 4th Ave., Columbus, OH 43201. The family would like to thank the nurses of Ohio Living Hospice. Arrangements by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
