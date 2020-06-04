Stewart, Carol
Carol Lynn Stewart born May 15, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her home. Preceded in death by parents Martha and Ellis Shore, husband Donald F. Stewart and Robert Gutches, brother Paul Shore and sisters-in-law JoAnn Shore and Lou Shore. Left to cherish her memory are Carol's children, Jeanie and David Fisher, William and Kerry Stewart, Jenny Wyatt; and grandchildren, Stewart Lemmens, Blake Fisher and Colin Stewart. Carol adored her family. Her big brother, James Shore has been an inspiration throughout her life. Carol graduated from Columbus North and received her Bachelors and Masters in Education from The Ohio State University after which she became a 20 year teacher of first grade at Tremont Elementary in Upper Arlington. She was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Upper Arlington and a member of Eastern Star Worthington Chapter 287. Carol had many passions including her family, all of her friend, teachers and students from her years teaching at Tremont Elementary, world travel, exploring new restaurants with all of her friends and her daughter, spending time with her quilting group and her lady's groups at church. The family will receive friends at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2001 Northwest Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43212, Saturday, June 6 from 9-11am, (limited to 10 people at a time). Contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Capital City Hospice in Carol's honor. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.