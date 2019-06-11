Home

Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home
201 S Franklin St
Richwood, OH 43344
(740) 943-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richwood Church of Christ
29063 Sivey Road
Richwood, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Richwood Church of Christ
29063 Sivey Road
Richwood, OH
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Mansfield Cemetery
Carol Sue Wenning, RN, 72, formerly of Columbus, died June 10, 2019 at the Memorial Gables in Marysville after an extended battle with cancer. She was born September 13, 1946 in Mansfield, the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth (Walter) Wenning. She attended North Central Technical College and received her degree in nursing in 1978. Her long career included 21 years as a pediatric nurse at Children's Hospital in Columbus, and more than ten years in pediatric home health care. Pediatric nursing was her passion, and she continued working until she was diagnosed with cancer. She was a member of the Richwood Church of Christ. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Wenning of Fairborn, Pamela (Kevin) Wenning-Earp; and her nephew, Stephen Earp, all of Milford Center; her god-daughter, Mary Michelle Pack; and her grand-niece, Madeline of Lucas; and her brother, Paul F. Wenning of Columbus; three aunts, Beverly Swanger, Peggy Estep, and Joanne Milliron, all of Shelby; many cousins; many long-time friends, including Kathy Nyros of Fern Park Florida, and Linda Durst of Columbus. Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Richwood Church of Christ, 29063 Sivey Road, Richwood, Ohio 43344. Funeral services will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 AM at the church, Pastor Craig Bradds will officiate, followed by interment in the Mansfield Cemetery, at 2pm on Friday. The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com. Memorial Gifts may be made to Memorial Gables and or the Richwood Church of Christ Children's Ministry.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
