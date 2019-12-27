Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Witt


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Witt Obituary
Witt, Carol
1940 - 2019
Carol Cecilia Ann Witt, 79, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1940 in Columbus to Clarence & Adele Lucille Gleich. Carol loved crafting, ceramics, and thrift store shopping. She was a very hardworking person, and her greatest gift was the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all. She was preceded in death by husband Larry H. Witt; daughter Debbie Lester; 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by children James (Andrea) Mathews, Ché Mathews, Larry Jr. (Lori), Donald (Angelina), and Michael (Teresa); Commitment partner John O'Neil; sister Marjorie (Gary) Sagsetter; her number one kid, dog Brutus; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Her family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, from 4-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Carol's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at both Meadow Grove and Bella Hospice for their loving care. Donations may be made in Carol's memory to Bella Hospice, 110 Polaris Pkwy Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -