Witt, Carol
1940 - 2019
Carol Cecilia Ann Witt, 79, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1940 in Columbus to Clarence & Adele Lucille Gleich. Carol loved crafting, ceramics, and thrift store shopping. She was a very hardworking person, and her greatest gift was the love she had for her children and grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all. She was preceded in death by husband Larry H. Witt; daughter Debbie Lester; 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by children James (Andrea) Mathews, Ché Mathews, Larry Jr. (Lori), Donald (Angelina), and Michael (Teresa); Commitment partner John O'Neil; sister Marjorie (Gary) Sagsetter; her number one kid, dog Brutus; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Her family will receive friends on Monday, December 30, from 4-8pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, at 10am. Graveside service to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Carol's family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at both Meadow Grove and Bella Hospice for their loving care. Donations may be made in Carol's memory to Bella Hospice, 110 Polaris Pkwy Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082. Messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019