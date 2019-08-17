|
Wright-Garrison-Kiefer, Carol
1947 - 2019
Carol Diane Wright-Garrison-Kiefer, 72, of Columbus, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1947 to the late Roger and Betty (Mcquiston) Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; Richard Wright, and her sister; Janet Anderson.
Carol shared the last twenty-four years of her life in a tranquil and loving marriage with her husband Rolf. She is also survived by Children, Russell (Melissa) Garrison, Angela Garrison, and Michelle (Jesse Binder) Garrison, sister; Joanne (Ed) Farley, grandchildren; Maxwell and Owen Smith, Fiona Mackie, Jackson Donaldson, Kate Garrison, Russel Garrison Jr., and Violet Garrison.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 3:30PM until 6:30PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington Ohio, 43085. A memorial service will be held at 6:30PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019