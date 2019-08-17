The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Wright-Garrison-Kiefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Wright-Garrison-Kiefer


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Carol Wright-Garrison-Kiefer Obituary
Wright-Garrison-Kiefer, Carol
1947 - 2019
Carol Diane Wright-Garrison-Kiefer, 72, of Columbus, passed away on August 15, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1947 to the late Roger and Betty (Mcquiston) Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; Richard Wright, and her sister; Janet Anderson.
Carol shared the last twenty-four years of her life in a tranquil and loving marriage with her husband Rolf. She is also survived by Children, Russell (Melissa) Garrison, Angela Garrison, and Michelle (Jesse Binder) Garrison, sister; Joanne (Ed) Farley, grandchildren; Maxwell and Owen Smith, Fiona Mackie, Jackson Donaldson, Kate Garrison, Russel Garrison Jr., and Violet Garrison.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27 from 3:30PM until 6:30PM at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street, Worthington Ohio, 43085. A memorial service will be held at 6:30PM.
To share memories or condolences with the family, please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now