Young, Carol
1936 - 2020
Carol Newhouse Young, age 84, a longtime resident of Upper Arlington and Dublin, went to be with her Lord in heaven, April 4, 2020. She was born August 25, 1936 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Evalyn Newhouse Helmick and Carl Newhouse, and was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ivor Hughes Young. Carol is survived by her three daughters, Anne Young Gerlach of Upper Arlington, Jane Young (Walter) Jackson of Wyckoff, NJ and Sara Young (Jim) Kienzle of Columbus; her grandchildren, James Maurice Gerlach III, Hilary Jane Gerlach, Alison Young Gerlach, Taylor Anne Jackson, Avery June Jackson, Ivor Young Jackson and Michael Anthony Kienzle. She is also survived by her sister, Kathie (Steve) Devoe; and sister-in-law, Sarah (Bob) Reid; brother-in-law, William (Nancy) Clapp; beloved nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren. Carol was a 1954 graduate of Bexley High School. She attended Oberlin College the first semester of college and returned to graduate from The Ohio State University, where she was a member and president of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. After graduation in 1958, she married Ivor Young. Carol's faith, family, and friends brought her joy. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Volunteer involvements included the Junior League, Pleasure Guild of Children's Hospital, TWIG 102, and she was a docent at Columbus Museum of Art, and she sang in the church choir. For 31 years she was in charge of the pressroom volunteers at the Memorial Tournament and was honored by being chosen Captain of Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2007. The family expresses its appreciation to the nurses and staff of First Community Village for the loving care given to Carol during the 11 years she lived in the memory care unit there. Her singing and spirit made her a favorite with the staff. We are also very appreciative of the care we received from Hospice, especially during Carols final days. The family hopes to schedule a Celebration of Life Service and reception sometime this summer. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carol N. Young's memory may be made to the () or National Church Residences Hospice Care. (nationalchurchresidences.org/services/hospice) Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Carol. Arrangements have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, (614) 457-5481.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020