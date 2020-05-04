Young, Carol

Carol Young, age 82, of London, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She enjoyed sewing, working in the garden, and being outdoors. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Orris W. Young, and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children, Karen Young, Lorrain (Robert) Toth, and Kathy Young; grandchildren, Chad Newton, Darby Toth, and Cameron Toth; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current health crisis, the family will have a private family viewing Saturday, May 9, 2020, from 12Noon-1PM at THE RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. MAIN ST., WEST JEFFERSON, OH 43162. Interment will be held at 1pm Saturday at Sunset Cemetery.







