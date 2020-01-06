Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
Carole A. Coe

Carole A. Coe Obituary
Coe, Carole A.
Carole A. Coe, age 82, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Mayfair Village. Served for 25 years with Foster Grandparents, Mt Vernon, Ohio. Preceded in death by her son Michael Lee and grandson James Knox. Survived by sons, Mark (Mary) Coe of Columbus and James Coe of Mt. Vernon; 4 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 10 great great granchildren. Funeral service Saturday, January 11, 2pm at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, where friends may call one hour prior. Private burial later in Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
