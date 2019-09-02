|
|
Turner, Carole B.
1944 - 2019
Carole B. Turner, 75, was born in Pittsburgh, PA July 21, 1944 to Jack and Georgie Brown of Verona, PA and passed away August 23, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Carole met and married Steve Turner in 1970 and together they raised three boys. After Steve retired, they moved to Kelleys Island, OH and travelled extensively. Steve passed away in 2011 and Carole moved to Upper Arlington. Here she enjoyed meeting neighbors, gardening, spending time at the Upper Arlington Senior Center, and volunteering at the Upper Arlington Public Library. Carole is survived by sons Benjamin Turner (David Schlansker) of Arlington, VA, Douglas Turner (Emily Krebs) of Upper Arlington, OH, and Daniel (Christina) Turner of Akron, OH; and two grandsons, Simon and Oliver Turner. Carole's brother, Larry (Susan) Brown, lives in Sunnyvale, CA. Her family was her love and her heart. Per Carole's request, no services will be held. Donations may be made to donor's choice. "To my yogi buddies: Namaste, which means 'the light in me recognizes and honors the light in each one of you.' To the rest of you, I wish you peace." – Carole B. Turner
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019