Burdette, Carole
1931 - 2019
On Monday, February 4, 2019, Carole Ray (Schnautz) Burdette left this earth and returned home to her Heavenly Father. She was welcomed by many loved ones, including her father Nicholas, mother Mary, brother Rene, and son Kelly. Though we will miss her dearly, we are comforted to know we will see her again. Carole was born in Evansville, IN on June 5, 1931. She met her forever companion, Herbert Richard Burdette, in grade school and they have been together ever since. They both graduated from Central High School class of 1949 in Evansville, IN. They married June 27, 1953. She lived a full life and traveled with her sweetheart, Herb, from port to port with the US Navy making lifelong friends everywhere they went. They spent many years in Florida, which was her favorite. Carole loved the orange groves and beaches. It was in Florida that one of her best friends taught her to drive and her oldest child was born. A part of her heart is still in Florida. They eventually settled in Columbus, Ohio. For 21 years, Carole was the owner and operator of Burdette's Market on W 5th Ave near the Ohio State University campus. Carole spent many Friday and Saturday nights playing BINGO and loved vacationing in Las Vegas once a year. She was a true patriot and loyal supporter of the military. Carole loved her community and local law enforcement and was often found listening to her police scanner. We loved her sense of humor, contagious laugh, and sense of style. Carole always was and still is loved by many. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Herbert Richard Burdette, daughters Denise Reffitt and Nancy (Chris) Clements, grandchildren Deirdre Fife, Sean Fife (Jill Johnson), and Patrick Fife, and great-granddaughter Olivia Fife. She is preceded in death by her son, Richard Kelly Burdette. In Carole's true party fashion, we will be having a celebration of life on Saturday, February 23rd at 2pm. It will be held at the FOP Lodge 6800 Schrock Hill Ct, Columbus, Ohio 43229. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or to send a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019