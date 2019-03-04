|
|
Hall, Carole J.
1927 - 2019
Carole Hall, age 91, of Mt. Liberty, OH, passed away March 3, 2019 at Brookdale of Mt. Vernon. Retired from Westerville City Schools after 30 years. Member of Centerburg Church of Christ and former member of Linden Church of God. Survived by her daughter, Linda (Dick) Warner of Pataskala; grandchildren, Bob (Bekki) Warner of Galloway, Brent (Kyla) Hall, of NE, John Warner (fiance, Jackie) of Fredricksburg, OH, Nathan (Sandra) Hall and Rebecca (Edwin) Colocho, all of Texas; several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Albert Hall and son Norman Hall. Friends may call at the JOHNSON-MELICK-MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 49 W. Church Street, Centerburg, OH, Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service will be held at Centerburg Church of Christ, 3830 S. Columbus Road, Centerburg, Friday at 11 a.m. Roger Crego and Daryn Dawes, officiating. Interment Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019