Peiter, Carole J.
1938 - 2019
Carole J. Peiter, 80, of Grove City, left this earth after a 2 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 3, 1938 to the late Hensley and Amanda (Lyons) Curnette. Carole graduated from Linden McKinley H.S. in 1958 and went on to become a secretary at several different companies. Carole later decided to leave the workforce and stay at home as a devoted full time wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert Peiter, brothers Monroe (Leona) Curnette and Frank (Della) Curnette, sisters Helen (Edward) Gary and Ruth Jones. Carole is survived by her children, Melissa (Robert) Hutchins, Michelle (Mark) Jordan, and Jeffrey (JoAnn) Peiter; grandchildren, Kyle and Dakota Peiter, Logan, Olivia, and Luke Jordan, and Caitrin Hutchins; brother-in-law, Wayne Jones; as well as many nieces and nephews; special family members include Geoff and Yvonne Smith and family, and David and Bonita Hitchcock and family. Carole was a wonderful wife and mother who deeply loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Highland Baptist Church for over 40 years. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, 3460 Hoover Rd., Grove City, from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Highland Baptist Church with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Pastor David Thomas officiating. Burial at Concord Cemetery. The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Ohio Health-Berger Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gideons International. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019