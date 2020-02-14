Home

Carole Walker Jordan, 86, received her crown of righteousness Feb. 7, 2020. A native of Topeka, KS and residing nearly 60 years in Columbus, OH, she retired in Atlanta, GA in 2009 where she passed away. Deaconess Jordan was a 50+year member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Columbus where she and her husband of 51 years served faithfully and raised three children. Celebration of Life 12noon Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, New Macedonia Baptist Church, 7725 GA Hwy 85, Riverdale, GA 30274. Viewing Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, 3-7PM at Watkins Funeral Home Jonesboro, 163 North Ave., Jonesboro, GA 30236, 678-479-0806. Interment Camp Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -