Carole R. Knepper, age 77, of Reynoldsburg, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born August 22, 1943 in Columbus to the late Dwight E. and Doris E. (McNally) Adams, she was a graduate of Columbus Eastmoor High School. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Knepper in 1985 and grandson Tyler Knepper. Survived by her children, Debi (Larry) Carpenter, Westerville, and Jared (Jackie) Knepper, Pickerington; grandchildren, Ryan (Madison) Knepper, Nathan Knepper, and Morgan (Andrew) McCoy; great-grandsons, Hunter and Watson; sisters, Beverly (Richard) Trimmer and Rita Adams; nieces and nephews. Private services will be held for the family at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Pickerington with interment at Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (www.adaa.org) in Carole's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

