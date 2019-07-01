|
|
Knight, Carole "Sue"
1945 - 2019
Carole "Sue" Knight, age 74, of Canal Winchester, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 15, 1945, in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Fred and Martha (Ellis) Pickerell. Sue worked as a Claims Adjuster for Nationwide Insurance for over 20 years. She enjoyed to sew and liked working in her garden and with her flowers. Sue loved her grandchildren and cherished time spent with family. She is preceded in death by her brothers Leon Pickerell, Harold Pickerell and Mitchell Emerson. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Doug Knight; daughter, Teresa (Paul) Keathley; grandchildren, Justin (Lizzie) Keathley, Lindsay (Cameron) Nunan; siblings, Betty (Lowell) Walker, Jr. (Penny) Pickerell. Family and friends may visit 5-7pm on Monday, July 8, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service, officiated by Fr. John Reade will take place at 10am on Tuesday, July 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Rd., Groveport, OH 43125. Interment will take place on a later date at St. Peter In Chains Cemetery, Wheelersburg, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019