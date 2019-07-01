Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
5684 Groveport Rd
Groveport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole "Sue" Knight


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole "Sue" Knight Obituary
Knight, Carole "Sue"
1945 - 2019
Carole "Sue" Knight, age 74, of Canal Winchester, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence. She was born May 15, 1945, in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Fred and Martha (Ellis) Pickerell. Sue worked as a Claims Adjuster for Nationwide Insurance for over 20 years. She enjoyed to sew and liked working in her garden and with her flowers. Sue loved her grandchildren and cherished time spent with family. She is preceded in death by her brothers Leon Pickerell, Harold Pickerell and Mitchell Emerson. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Doug Knight; daughter, Teresa (Paul) Keathley; grandchildren, Justin (Lizzie) Keathley, Lindsay (Cameron) Nunan; siblings, Betty (Lowell) Walker, Jr. (Penny) Pickerell. Family and friends may visit 5-7pm on Monday, July 8, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service, officiated by Fr. John Reade will take place at 10am on Tuesday, July 9, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Rd., Groveport, OH 43125. Interment will take place on a later date at St. Peter In Chains Cemetery, Wheelersburg, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now