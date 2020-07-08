1/
Carole Lanning
1934 - 2020
Lanning, Carole
Carole Woodyard Lanning, 86, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 2, 1934. Carole was predeceased by parents Earl F. Woodyard, Sr. and Lorene Trout Woodyard, brother Earl Woodyard, Jr. and infant sister Donna Jean. She is survived by daughters, Jennifer Lanning, Cyndy Lanning Pearce (Jim) and Julie Lanning; grandson, Tommy Pearce (Annie); and great granddaughters, Nora and Claire Pearce. A proud 1952 graduate of South High School (Columbus), Carole was the marching band's head majorette. She developed many life-long friendships and enjoyed reconnecting at the reunions throughout the years. Her years of Girl Scouting included summer camps, leadership development and the memorable opportunity to meet First Lady, Bess Truman. Carole married in 1955 and later moved with her family to Pinellas County, Florida. In the 80's she moved to the Atlanta area to work at Georgia Power. After retiring from Georgia Power, she devoted much of her time to family and church activities. She was a member of Christ the Lord Lutheran Church, Lawrenceville. The family would like to thank the MeSun Hospice staff for their care during the last few months. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 12214, Columbus, Ohio, 43212 or www.shsaa.family/donate

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
