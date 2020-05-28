Heinzenberger, Carole Mary
1939 - 2020
Carole Heinzenberger, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She graduated from Rosary Hill College (Buffalo, NY); and was an educator for 37 years. She is survived by her brother, Richard; sister, Janice Greiner; sons, Anton and Kevin, Sr.; grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Tyler, Andrew, Blake and D'Leon; great-granddaughters, Castielle and Isabelle. Carole was a longtime of St. Christopher Catholic Church and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1420 Grandview Avenue (Columbus). Donations preferred to St. Vincent de Paul. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to Jun. 3, 2020.