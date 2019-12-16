|
|
Palmer, Carole
1944 - 2019
Carole Jean Palmer, age 75, of Westerville, OH, died December 11, 2019, at Riverside Hospital. Carole was born August 22, 1944 to the late George and Evelyn Stuzzo. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard C. Palmer Jr; children, Dawn Ann (James) Brosnan and Richard C. (Suzanne) Palmer III; grandchildren, Trevor, Emilie, Travis, and Shannon Brosnan, George and Malcolm Palmer; sisters, Mary Jane Doyle and Judy Cole; nieces and nephews; and many friends. Carole was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Linden McKinley Ladies of '63. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Westerville. Family will receive friends one hour before the Mass. Rev. Fr. David E. Gwinner Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carole's memory to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Private entombment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019