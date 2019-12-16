Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Palmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Palmer


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Palmer Obituary
Palmer, Carole
1944 - 2019
Carole Jean Palmer, age 75, of Westerville, OH, died December 11, 2019, at Riverside Hospital. Carole was born August 22, 1944 to the late George and Evelyn Stuzzo. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard C. Palmer Jr; children, Dawn Ann (James) Brosnan and Richard C. (Suzanne) Palmer III; grandchildren, Trevor, Emilie, Travis, and Shannon Brosnan, George and Malcolm Palmer; sisters, Mary Jane Doyle and Judy Cole; nieces and nephews; and many friends. Carole was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a member of the Linden McKinley Ladies of '63. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Westerville. Family will receive friends one hour before the Mass. Rev. Fr. David E. Gwinner Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Carole's memory to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Private entombment at Northlawn Memory Gardens. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -