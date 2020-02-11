|
|
Paprocki, Carole
Carole Candace (Crumley) Paprocki, age 89, of Rochester, MN and longtime resident of Upper Arlington, went home to her Lord and Savior on February 10, 2020. Born March 15, 1930 in Columbus, OH to the late George D. and Dorothy L. (Tucker) Crumley. Preceded in death by her husband Stan, daughter Karyn Rannebarger Edwards, sister Constance Kramer Bidwell, and brother Charles C (Betty) Crumley. Survived by son, Paul (Diane) Paprocki of Rochester, MN with who she has resided since January 2012; grandchildren, Jeff (Stacy) Paprocki, Christina Paprocki, Sarah (Ed) Ulko, and Daniel (Jackie) Rannebarger; six great-grandchildren, Livia Rose, Hadley Grace Paprocki, Gabriel Winnestaffer, Nathan Ulko, Emma Rannebarger and Daniel Rannebarger Jr.; five nieces; one nephew; and many wonderful cousins and friends. Carole was a graduate of Bexley High School and Ohio State University. Member of Delta Gamma Fraternity, Fairfield Count Genealogical Chapter of OGS and the Knox County Genealogical Society where she is a member of First Families. As her request, there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020