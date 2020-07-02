1/
Carole Phillips
1943 - 2020
Carole Phillips, age 76, Monday, June 29, 2020. Born November 10, 1943 in Columbus. Preceded in death by her husband John V. Phillips, I, sister Constance M. Upper, and grandson Dylan A. Phillips. Survived by her children, Gregory A., John V., II, Carmella S., Anthony D. and Jack H. Phillips; 8 grandchildren; sisters, Shannon Brown Janicki and Lorena Brown; other relatives and friends. Private services and interment at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends who wish may contribute in her memory to The Brain Injury Assoc. of Ohio or The Immune Deficiency Foundation.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
