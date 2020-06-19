Carole Rice
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rice, Carole
1936 - 2020
Carole Rice, 83, passed on June 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. No service will be held at this time. Ms. Rice was born October 7, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Verner and Audrey Rice. Carole was an active member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church for many years and loved her time singing in the choir. She loved country music and especially enjoyed attending shows at the Grand Ole Opry. She was an avid shopper and lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. She moved to Columbus and worked many years for, and retired from, Westfield Group Insurance (previously Beacon Mutual Insurance Company). She is survived by her sister, Mary (Jeff) Ricketts of Goodyear, AZ; nieces, Leah (Kenneth) Turnbull of Dayton, OH, Stacy (Mike) Randolph of Phoenix, AZ; nephew, Aaron (Andrea) Ricketts of Mesa, AZ; and dear friend and caretaker, Pam (Jeremy) Isaac of Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbus Center for Human Services (cchsohio.org). Arrangements completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
2693 W Broad St.
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 274-5092
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved