Rice, Carole
1936 - 2020
Carole Rice, 83, passed on June 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. No service will be held at this time. Ms. Rice was born October 7, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Verner and Audrey Rice. Carole was an active member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church for many years and loved her time singing in the choir. She loved country music and especially enjoyed attending shows at the Grand Ole Opry. She was an avid shopper and lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. She moved to Columbus and worked many years for, and retired from, Westfield Group Insurance (previously Beacon Mutual Insurance Company). She is survived by her sister, Mary (Jeff) Ricketts of Goodyear, AZ; nieces, Leah (Kenneth) Turnbull of Dayton, OH, Stacy (Mike) Randolph of Phoenix, AZ; nephew, Aaron (Andrea) Ricketts of Mesa, AZ; and dear friend and caretaker, Pam (Jeremy) Isaac of Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbus Center for Human Services (cchsohio.org). Arrangements completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME.
1936 - 2020
Carole Rice, 83, passed on June 13, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. No service will be held at this time. Ms. Rice was born October 7, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Verner and Audrey Rice. Carole was an active member of St. Timothy's Lutheran Church for many years and loved her time singing in the choir. She loved country music and especially enjoyed attending shows at the Grand Ole Opry. She was an avid shopper and lifelong fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. She moved to Columbus and worked many years for, and retired from, Westfield Group Insurance (previously Beacon Mutual Insurance Company). She is survived by her sister, Mary (Jeff) Ricketts of Goodyear, AZ; nieces, Leah (Kenneth) Turnbull of Dayton, OH, Stacy (Mike) Randolph of Phoenix, AZ; nephew, Aaron (Andrea) Ricketts of Mesa, AZ; and dear friend and caretaker, Pam (Jeremy) Isaac of Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Columbus Center for Human Services (cchsohio.org). Arrangements completed with JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.