Shaeffer, Carole

1931 - 2019

Carole Shaeffer, 87, of Columbus, passed away peacefully at Worthington Christian Village on February 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter Shaeffer and her siblings Robert Fuller, Elaine Evans and Gloria Walker. She is survived by her daughters, Penelope (Scott) Malley and Carolyn (Donald) Ziliak; grandchildren include Gretchen Malley, Charlotte Malley, Kayla (Kory) Cooper, Dax (Mackenzie) Malley, Diana, Emily, Charlie, Sam and Jacob Ziliak; great-grandchildren include Kade, Azure, Penelope Malley-Porter; Connor, Colleen and Coralynn Cooper; Cartyr, Oscar and Isabelle Malley. Nieces and Nephews include Laurie (Chris) Fannin, Christi (Brad) Baker, Michael (Cindy) Evans, and Robert (Kristin) Evans. Carole graduated from Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and earned a bachelor's degree in Nursing from The Ohio State University. She resided in Upper Arlington for 40 years where she enjoyed raising her family, couponing, and working at Big Bear. In 2015 she moved to Worthington Christian Village where she quickly made new friends and enjoyed playing Bingo, singing hymns and participating in sittercise classes. Carole's smile and sparky personality will be missed by those who loved her. The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life for Carole in May. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Columbus Humane Society.