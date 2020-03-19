The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Short
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Short

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carole Short Obituary
Short, Carole
1936 - 2020
Carole Peecher Short (Murphy). Born July 22, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Robert C. Short and sons Bobby and Jackie Short. Survived by her children, Rick (Robin) Murphy, Christina (George) Conley, David Murphy, Carole (Dr. Robert) Wissman, Melody (Lynn) Jarvis and Kate (Tom) Hawkins; 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. For full obituary please go to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now