|
|
Short, Carole
1936 - 2020
Carole Peecher Short (Murphy). Born July 22, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio. Went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Robert C. Short and sons Bobby and Jackie Short. Survived by her children, Rick (Robin) Murphy, Christina (George) Conley, David Murphy, Carole (Dr. Robert) Wissman, Melody (Lynn) Jarvis and Kate (Tom) Hawkins; 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. For full obituary please go to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020