|
|
Tanner, Carole
1943 - 2020
Carole G. Tanner, born July 11, 1943, was genuine, lighthearted and generous. After retiring from the law firm Baker and Hostetler, she moved to Centerburg with her husband of over 60 years where they enjoyed retirement. She made the best homemade noodles for family gatherings, gave the best hugs, and was always willing to learn the latest dance moves from her granddaughters. Her kindness and generosity were not limited to her family and friends, she extended it to a number of different organizations such as the , Shriner's, St. Jude's, , several veterans organizations, plus a dozen others. Carole described her family as the light of her life, but it is she who lit up the lives of those around her. She will be celebrating in her new body with those who have gone before her including her mom and dad, George and Freeda Stevens, her sisters Elda, Eva and Judith, and her beloved son, Paul. Those left behind, her husband Denny, her sons Scott (Amy) and Pat (Nicole), her granddaughters Miranda, Madison, Kayle, Kinsey, and Gwyn, her brother, Paul (Jane), and a number of extended family members and friends, will miss her deeply. Her departure was peaceful at home surrounded by her family on April 7, 2020. The family would like to thank Knox County Hospice and her Drs. Blair and Sen. In lieu of a funeral, the family will be celebrating Carole's life at a later date. Please share your favorite memory of Carole using the Moreland Funeral Home Obituary/Condolences page. If you would like to make a donation to a charity in Carole's memory, please consider one of the charities previously listed. Arrangements completed at JOHNSON-MELICK-MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020