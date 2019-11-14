|
|
Ebright, Caroline Ann
1940 - 2019
Caroline Ann Ebright (nee Lowe), 79, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Powell. Caroline is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Ebright, parents Donald and Ruth Lowe, and brother Donald Lowe Jr. Caroline is survived by her daughters, Tamlyn Johnson (Mark), Tracey Pomeroy (Matt), and Diana Miller (Jim); grandchildren, Sandra Nerny (Brian), Kelly Heasley (Garth), Jessica Ashmore, Emily Johnson, Abigail Giannamore (Dan), Sam Johnson (Katie), and Joey Miller; great-grandchildren, Jack, Nathan, Abraham, Norman, and Elizabeth, and a 6th blessing on the way; as well as her best pal, Snickers the cat. A celebration of Caroline's life will held on Monday, November 18, 4-7p.m. at Brookside Golf & Country Club, 2770 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio. Donations can be made to OSUCCC-James, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218-3112.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019