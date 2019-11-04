|
|
Ebright, Caroline
1940 - 2019
Caroline Ann Ebright (nee Lowe), 79, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home in Powell. Caroline is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Ebright, parents Donald and Ruth Lowe, and brother Donald Lowe Jr. Caroline is survived by her daughters, Tamlyn Johnson (Mark), Tracey Pomeroy (Matt), and Diana Miller (Jim); grandchildren, Sandra Nerny (Brian), Kelly Heasley (Garth), Jessica Ashmore, Emily Johnson, Abigail Giannamore (Dan), Sam Johnson (Katie), and Joey Miller; great-grandchildren, Jack, Nathan, Abraham, Norman, and Elizabeth and a 6" blessing on the way; as well as her best pal, Snickers the cat. Born February 9, 1940, Caroline was known for her loving and caring demeanor, witty sense of humor, remarkable artistic and creative capabilities, and her love of cats. Caroline was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who adored all of her family and spent countless hours attending school programs, parades, and many celebrations for all of the children in her life. Known for her crafting abilities, Caroline spent hours with her grandchildren creating new ideas and projects from dollhouses to puffy painted sweatshirts, she never failed to keep them entertained and encouraged their imaginations. Caroline was a fantastic perfectionist and her hobby of allowing the younger generations to help with a project while then secretly correcting it to her standards has created limitless stories of laughter and joy! Caroline spent 17 years with The Anderson's General Store as a cake decorator and developed a vast following due to the love and care she put in to every cake. After retirement, Caroline became active with many social clubs including her beloved book clubs and her Lunch Bunch. Caroline was an avid gardener with a beautiful courtyard where she and Snickers spent many hours on her swing enjoying her flowers. She also loved baking, sewing, cozying up with a great book, and catching up with her friends and family as often as possible (though you always had to leave a message and she would call you back). A celebration of Caroline's life will be announced at a later date. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019