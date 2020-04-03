|
Lewin, Caroline
1944 - 2020
Caroline Elizabeth Throckmorton Toepfer Lewin, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 22, 2020, on her own terms. Born in Newark, NJ to Chester and Caroline Amanda (Lange) Throckmorton on February 17, 1944, Caroline leaves behind her son, Neil Toepfer (Karen) Madden) of Worthington, Ohio and her beloved grandchildren, Colin and Erin. Caroline lived a full life, leaving just one item on her bucket list: each year, for as long as anyone can recall, she asked Santa for the same gift, a boring year. Suffice to say, Santa didn't deliver this. We're sure she's in Heaven now, and even more sure that no one there is having a boring year with her around. Caroline's first not-boring year of record was 1948 when she magically skipped over being 4 years old. He father, a research chemist, altered her birth certificate to enroll her in school early, and her parents threw a "5th" birthday party to convince her of the ruse. This left her with a life-long distrust of others' arithmetic; nevertheless, she excelled at school despite her young age, competing her B.A., M.A. and Ph.D at Kent State by age 25. After spending some time teaching at Slippery Rock University, Caroline (Dr. Lewin) spent most of her career as a clinical psychologist working for the State of Ohio. She held positions at ODJFS, the Industrial Commission, and the Bureau of Disability Determination, including serving as Chief Psychologist at BDD for over a decade. She has been fondly remembered by colleagues for her professionalism and dedication to standing up for the rights of others. Dr. Lewin was always up for a professional challenge. She relished consulting work on jury selection and later in her career she was a professor in the early days of University of Phoenix. As she contemplated retirement, the FAA called and she couldn't say no. She performed in-depth evaluations of air traffic controller candidates. While you may not have known her personally, your life was enriched by her devotion to truth and fairness in psychology. Over the course of her not-boring life, Caroline lived in Newark, NJ, Sharon PA, and since 1978, Columbus, OH. She was formerly married to James R. Toepfer of Youngstown, OH and to the late William Lewin II of Key Largo, FL. Twice a survivor of cancer, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2014 and fought it every step of the way. While Caroline had many professional and personal interests, her passion for her family and her roots stands out. She threw herself into genealogy and stumbled upon 600 years of Throckmorton history. As an only child she was delighted to discover her prodigious extended family, leading to many new friendships. She attended several Throckmorton gatherings, including a memorable trip to Coughton Court in England, home to 21 generations of the Throckmorton family. She will always be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her dedication to family, and her endless stories of strange experiences in her life. She will be missed and always loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, Worthington, OH. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2020