Caroline Marshall Obituary
Marshall, Caroline
1930 - 2020
Caroline C. Marshall, of Sunbury, Ohio, died April 8, 2020 at age 89 of natural causes while in the company of her son Tom and his family in Mt. Liberty, Ohio. Caroline is survived by her brother, Ernest "Butch" DeMatteis and his wife, Patti; daughter, Catherine and her husband, Dan; son, Daniel "Skip" and his wife, Beatrice; son, Thomas and his wife, Suzanne Marshall; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Rose and Albert, her brother Frank, her former husband Daniel, and her granddaughter Rachel. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for further details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
