Peer, Caroline
1936 - 2019
Caroline Peer, age 83, of Pickerington, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital. Born May 14, 1936 in Allegheny County, PA to the late Edward A. and Ethel L. (Massek) Kouche. She was retired from Nationwide Insurance Company. She was preceded in death by her husbands Ted Carruthers and Don Peer, sisters Patty Godfrey and Betty Ann "Liz" Rooke and brother Edward Kouche. She is survived by her children, Kelly (Theodore) Linden, Patrick (Kim) Ellsworth, Michael (Christy) Ellsworth; step-son, Scott (Lori) Peer; grandchildren, Tim (Colleen) Linden, Andy Linden, Caroline Linden, Kate (Ethan) Greenberger, Vince (Lauren) Ellsworth, Jayden (Mark) Bloomfield, Aaron (Aly) McKenzie, Alex and Andrea Peer, Paige and Jake Doerfler; great-grandchildren, Benny and Charlie; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 12 noon on Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), where the family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be later at Union Grove Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to the Pickerington CMA Food Bank in her memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019
