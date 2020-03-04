|
|
Jones, Carolyn A.
1941 - 2020
Carolyn A. Jones, 78, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 at Friendship Village of Columbus. She was born April 25, 1941 in Columbus to Wilford LeRoy Moore and Flossie (Baker) Moore. Also preceded in death by her husbands Robert A Martin and Howard E. Jones. Carolyn retired from Motorists Mutual Insurance Company after 26 years and then enjoyed her role as a lunch lady with the Columbus City Schools. She was a member of Stonybrook United Methodist Church and traveled extensively. A true history buff, Carolyn's destination usually included historical sites and national landmarks. She also loved lighthouses. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Martin Rose; granddaughter, Rachel Rose; great-granddaughter, Rhylie Farabee; and a brother, Harold Moore. Family will receive friends from 4-5:30pm with a funeral service beginning at 5:30pm on Friday, March 6 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Pastor Lou Seipel, officiating. Private interment at Mifflin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation, Heartland Division, 6133 Rockside Rd. #301, Independence, OH 44131 in Carolyn's memory. (liverfoundation.org) Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or express condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020