Allen, Carolyn
Carolyn Sue Allen, age 81, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her apartment in Inniswood Village. She was born on August 15, 1938 in Rehobeth, Ohio to the late Paul and Catherine Longstreth. She graduated from St. Aloysius High School in New Lexington, Ohio and Ohio State University. She married Marvin R. Allen in 1957 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until Marvin's passing in 2009. Sue retired from the Worthington (Ohio) School District after teaching 1st Grade for 19 years. She enjoyed golfing and was a long-time member of York Golf Club. She is survived by daughter, Andrea Allen of Westerville, OH; Scott (Sue Ann) Allen of Maineville, OH; grandchildren, Ray, Katie, Caitlin, and Shannon Allen and Denise (James) Adams; sisters, Barbara (Larry) Nash and Pauline (David) Johnson; brother, Joe (Marilyn) Longstreth; and many nieces and nephews. Sue was preceded in death by son Dennis Allen and brother Gene Longstreth. Family and friends may call from 4-7pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH 43085. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 12pm at the Church of the Resurrection, 6300 Dublin-Granville Road, New Albany, Ohio 43054. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (act.alz.org or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601). Condolences for the family may be sent to: www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020