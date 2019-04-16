Home

Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Salem Jewish Cemetery
Lorain, OH
Asch, Carolyn
1927 - 2019
Carolyn M. Asch, age 92, peacefully passed away on April 16, 2019. Preceded in death by her father Adolph E. Schaket, mother Senora Schaket Kaufman, loving husband Sanford Asch, devoted son Dr. Robert Asch, faithful sister Robyn Grossman. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Terri Ann (Richard) Barnett; brother, Richard (Rosalie) Kaufman; adoring grandchildren, Rebecca (Hal) Levy, Alison (Matan) Gutwaks and Shimra (Jonathan) Bernstein; great grandchildren, Shalom and Noam Levy, Azriel and Moriyah Gutwaks; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, April 17 at Salem Jewish Cemetery, Lorain, OH. Shiva will be observed at the Barnett residence, check with Cong. Torat Emet for schedule. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Congregation Torat Emet or Columbus Torah Academy in her memory. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019
